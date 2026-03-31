Baylor Athletics adds Dave Harper to Executive Staff focusing on NIL

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In a letter to Baylor, Athletic Director Doug McNamee announces the hiring of Dave Harper.

Harper arrives from Duquesne University, where he was the VP and Athletic Director.

McNamee went into detail about Harper's role at Baylor in the letter saying:

"Among other things, Dave will be tasked with management of our NIL efforts both in driving and maximizing revenue as well as in ensuring Baylor is equipped with best practices to ensure effective and efficient utilization of our revenue distribution. While Dave’s track record, particularly in driving revenue, is incredibly strong, he is also an ideal fit for our university’s mission and is well-known across the industry as a leader of high character and a fearless builder. It says something incredibly positive about Baylor and this moment, that we can attract someone with Dave’s pedigree to join our team."

Baylor currently is in Spring Football season as NIL went into major discussion following last football and basketball season.

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