LUBBOCK, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Tech opens its tracks for the ninth annual Corky Classic.

22 teams including eight power four teams compete during the weekend. Those teams include: Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU, TCU and Texas.

Baylor and Texas A&M Track and Field compete at the Corky Classic

The Aggies put on a show in Lubbock as multiple athletes have broken program records, some even accomplishing this in their Aggie debut.

Both the Aggies and the Bears get ready for their next meet at Texas A&M. The Aggies will honor late Baylor legend Clyde Hart by naming the 4 x 4 after him.

SCHOOL RECORD IN HIS AGGIE DEBUT ‼️



Henry Zimmerman puts his name at the top of the record books in the men's weight throw with a toss of 21.88m/71-9.5 👍#GigEm // #AggieTF pic.twitter.com/I9X4KxNZsq — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) January 17, 2026

"When Coach Henry sent me a text that they were gonna honor Coach Hart, I was definitely pleased, definitely honored that he would do that. I know they were big rivals over probably like 30, 40 years of coaching, so it was just a huge honor that coach would do that for coach and so I'm looking forward to being there and representing Baylor," Bears track and field head coach Michael Ford said.

Baylor enters this season without Clyde Hard, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer. Hart led Baylor's track and field program for more than five decades with countless accomplishments. Head coach Ford spoke on missing coach Hart.

"My mom passed about four years ago and one thing I did was I kept a lot of the voicemails that she sent. I have a few that I have, I haven't even opened yet, so when I miss her I'll think back," he said.

"Same thing with Coach Hart, for some reason, I have a couple of his voice-mails on my phone that I haven't opened yet, so anytime I think about him, which is pretty much every day because I walk past his picture is those conversations I'm gonna miss with him," Ford said.

Baylor and Texas A&M will next compete at the Ted Nelson Invitational hosted by the Aggies.

