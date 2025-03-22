Basketball fans bring the energy to Waco for Baylor Women at the Big Dance

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Basketball fans bring the energy to Waco for the women's March Madness Tournament at Foster Pavilion.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Like many other Baylor students, Micah Schmidt attended the March Madness men’s game watch party on campus before heading over to the women's game at the Foster Pavilion.

"It's super exciting, especially after a win to keep the positive energy going into the women's game," Micah said. "Being able to actually go to a women's march madness game is super exciting."

"We put up our sign-ups on our Instagram and within one minute we had 200 sign-ups," GCU Student Evan McKee said. "Within an hour we had 1,000.”

Grand Canyon University Junior Evan McKee was one of dozens of students who flew across the country to watch their women's basketball team face off in the NCAA March Madness tournament at the Foster Pavilion.

While Baylor students are celebrating having the tournament in our backyard, GCU was celebrating its women's first-ever run in March Madness.

Evan tells 25 News spending some time in Waco was a nice change of pace compared to GCU's home in Phoenix.

"I love Waco. It's an incredible little town. We went and checked out Magnolia and I sent some pictures to my mom."

While GCU brought the energy, they couldn't pull off a win against Baylor on Friday, advancing the lady bears to the next round of march madness.

Baylor students had a lot to celebrate after both the men's and women's teams brought home a win on Friday.

"I went to class in the morning and then I went to the Baylor men's watch party," Micah said.

Baylor sophomores Grace and Josephine say the tournament bonded students from all the different schools.

“It brings everyone together,” Josephine said. “I’ve never seen that happen before. It’s cool to bring different college students perspectives and friendliness here.”

