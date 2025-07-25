Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baby giraffe born at Cameron Park Zoo

The gender of the baby Masai giraffe calf will be revealed in the coming days. Both mom and calf are doing great, zoo staff say
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cameron Park Zoo announced on Friday the new arrival of a Masai giraffe calf.

The calf was born around 8:15 a.m. Friday and was able to stand unassisted around 11 a.m., then seen nursing a short time later.

The zoo says the mom, Eleanor, and calf both appear to be doing great. Zoo staff are closely monitoring mom and baby via a closed-circuit video system to make sure both are doing well.

During the first 24-hours, the zoo is giving the mom and new calf plenty of quiet time and privacy to bond, and if all continues to progress normally, the team will perform a routine neonatal exam Saturday morning.

The zoo says it will still be a few more days before guests will have the chance to lay their eyes on the new calf.

But stay tuned - next week, Cameron Park Zoo will share more details, including the calf's gender and when you can see it!

