Baby giraffe born at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Cameron Park Zoo announced on Friday the new arrival of a Masai giraffe calf.

The calf was born around 8:15 a.m. Friday and was able to stand unassisted around 11 a.m., then seen nursing a short time later.

The zoo says the mom, Eleanor, and calf both appear to be doing great. Zoo staff are closely monitoring mom and baby via a closed-circuit video system to make sure both are doing well.

During the first 24-hours, the zoo is giving the mom and new calf plenty of quiet time and privacy to bond, and if all continues to progress normally, the team will perform a routine neonatal exam Saturday morning.

The zoo says it will still be a few more days before guests will have the chance to lay their eyes on the new calf.

But stay tuned - next week, Cameron Park Zoo will share more details, including the calf's gender and when you can see it!