Attorney General Ken Paxton distributes over $100,000 to Texans impacted by border-related crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — On May 9th, Attorney General Paxton launched the Landowner Compensation Program, which provides relief payments to Texans whose agricultural land has been damaged by people trespassing in connection with a border crime.

Landowners who have been affected can be reimbursed for up to $75,000 in repair costs not covered by other sources after filing a claim within 90 days of the incident.

“Farmers and ranchers near the Texas-Mexico border have had their homes and businesses forced onto the frontline of Biden’s invasion, bearing the brunt of the immediate damage from illegal border crossings,” Attorney General Paxton said.

For information, clickhere,