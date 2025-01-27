Armed security guards arrested for assaulting a College Station police officer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Two armed security guards were arrested Saturday for assaulting a police officer, according to the College Station Police Department (CSPD).

Police said an officer saw a vehicle parked in the fire line directly in front of Knight Club and contacted to owner, who was working as an armed security guard for the club.

CSPD said the officer instructed the security guard to get his driver's license and that he'd be given a written warning for parking in the fire lane. The security guard went back into his vehicle, turned on the ignition, and rolled the window up on the officer, failing to comply with multiple orders to give the officer his license.

CSPD said that's when a struggle ensued and multiple officers responded to the scene.

As officers tried to put handcuffs on the security guard, a group of armed security guards for the club approached them, agitated and aggressive. Police described the security guards as wearing tactical-style vests and a gun on their belts.

Officers instructed the security guards to stay back, but a female security guard disregarded the officer's orders and swatted an officer's arm away.

CSPD said that the officer tried to detain her but she hit the officer in the shoulder.

Both suspects, Deshawn Ruffin and Kayla Watson, were arrested and charged with assault on a public servant, interference with public duties and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

However, according to the Brazos County Jail records, the charge against Watson for unlawfully carrying a weapon was dropped by the arresting agency. Jail records show Watson was released on Sunday.