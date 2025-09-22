Antique Alley brings in supporters from around Texas to support one nonprofit in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Twice a year, Texans from the surrounding areas travel to Hillsboro to part take in Antique Alley which supports some nonprofits such as the Hill Count Paw Pals



Hill County Paw Pals hopes to exceed their goal of $15,000

Antique Alley takes place twice a year in Hillsboro

“This is actually our favorite sales of the year," said Mike Dunlap, a Bosque County resident.

Mike and Tracy Dunlap made the trip to Hillsboro from Bosque County. They’ve been supporting Paw Pals during the Antique Alley for four years.

"So, you purposely come here yearly?" asked our 25News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Oh, yes, this is like a vacation for us. Instead of going on vacation, we come here," said Tracy Dunlap from Bosque County.

Antique Alley is a treasure hunt that has been held twice a year since the late 1990s. Hillsboro is the newest addition to the ’trial’ now spanning through three counties.

Like a vacation, they budget yearly for it and hunt for much-needed items at the antique shop. They’re spending is going to a greater need in the community close to their hearts, Hill County Paw Pals.

The non-profit uses the event as its largest annual fundraiser to support the needs of animals up for adoption in Hill County.

Tiffany Barron, the Main Street Manager for the city of Hillsboro, provided me with this statement:

"Antique Alley has been a bi-annual treasure hunt since 1999. It originated in Grandview (by the owners of Gran and Pop’s Antique Store) and has grown exponentially since then. Hillsboro is the newest addition to the “trail,” now spanning through three counties (Johnson, Ellis, and now Hill). “We are so excited to be a part of this ever-growing community of small business owners and City organizations across multiple counties, who all find joy in economically supporting these rural historical towns. It’s events like Antique Alley and our upcoming AutumnFest, a free event on October 11th, which help spur the restoration and revitalization of Historic Hillsboro."

Debbie Ford and Victoria Stein, both volunteers for Paw Pals, said sheltered animals can be costly.

“We do accept animals that are just strays or people that can’t take care of them, surrenders, injuries, the whole nine yards," said Victoria Stein, a volunteer with the Hill County Paw Pals.

The expense extends to other needs.

“Laundry detergent, towels, bleach, paper products…things such as that," said Stein.

The Dunlaps understand the needs of a pet shelter.

“To be able to take care of spaying and neutering, all the care that goes into the animals," said Tracy.

