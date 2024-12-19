Animal Welfare Board to consider restrictions on traveling animal acts in Waco

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Animal Welfare Board met on December 18th to discuss topics surrounding the Pet Circle Regional Animal Center. Still, one topic heavily discussed surrounded the issue of traveling animal acts.



The Waco Animal Welfare Board voted yes to consider ordinances for traveling animal acts. The board says a recent animal act in Waco is just one reason they’re having the conversation about inhumane treatment.

The Animal Welfare Board focuses on larger wild animals like elephants, big cats, and bears; they explain that these acts could be a health and public safety risk.

Currently, the City of Waco does not have any rules or regulations regarding traveling circus acts, but the city tells me they are interested in hearing the recommendations from the board.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The stress behaviors of the animal were very apparent in the video, and the other thing that should be concerning is the proximity of citizens to the animal itself; citizens were able to get pretty close to the animal.”

“Highly stressed animals can shut down or become unpredictable, so the question here, should we be placing our local law enforcement and animal control officers to be placed in these situations.”

A few of those approaches include outlawing the use of wild animals and restrictions that would eliminate any devices that could cause physical injury or suffering and permits.

The board also determined the lack of animal acts would not affect our local economy.

“They’re not bringing in anyone from outside the community to come stay here in hotels and eat at restaurants, and it tends to only draw in citizens from the immediate area that were going to spend their money here anyway,”

The board also believes transitioning over to human-only acts would bring in just as much business.

