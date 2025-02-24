An 18-wheeler caught fire Sunday night on Interstate 35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — An 18-wheeler caught fire late Sunday night on I-35 southbound near the 330A exit in Waco.

Crews from the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and Waco Fire Department responded at 9:13 p.m. to the large commercial vehicle fire on the main lanes of the freeway.

RVFD confirmed that the fire was out at 10:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

One lane reopened after an hour and a half, and crews remained on the scene to put out the fire and fully extinguish hot spots to get part of the interstate back open as crews continued cleaning up.