'America’s Film Capital': Texas lawmakers aim to pour $498M into state’s film industry

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to pour nearly $500 million into the state's film production industry, hoping to turn the Lone Star State into a major film hub.

For Samuel Thomas and Louis Hunter, both veterans of the industry with more than 50 years of combined experience, the move is a win for both Texas' film incentive program and local communities.

“We have friends who are cast, who are crew, who are filmmakers both in front of the camera, behind the camera — that’s just our world, and we want to see it thrive more,” said Samuel Thomas, artistic director of the Waco Independent Film Festival.

The plan, which includes grants for smaller films and an increase in tax credits, is designed to make Texas more competitive with other states known for attracting film productions.

However, the proposal has faced some skepticism. Critics argue that the state may not see a strong enough return on investment.

Louis Hunter, operations director of the Waco Independent Film Festival, remains confident, citing the success of similar incentive programs in other cities.

“Historically speaking, you see that investment in the film industry actually really does pay off,” Hunter said.

“You’ve seen that in Vancouver, you’ve seen that in Toronto, you’ve seen that in Atlanta — that incentive program is what brought those productions to that state. We’re just trying to break a piece of that and bring it to Texas.”

Hunter also believes the investment would bring jobs, attract tourists, and boost the state's economy.

“I think it’s going to go a long way in doing that,” Thomas said.

“It’s definitely putting a stake in the ground to make Texas the capital of the filmmaking world in the U.S.”

While the proposal awaits a vote in the state Senate, Thomas and Hunter agree that the future of film in Texas is promising.

“I would love to see the increase of production happening in Texas, the increase of production happening in Waco,” Hunter said. “We have such a great talent base here in Waco, a lot of folks that are actors, crew members – I want to see those people put to work.”

The initiative is one of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick's priority bills in the 89th Regular Legislative Session, Senate Bill 22.

Follow Allison on social media!