Amber alert issued in Waco for 3-year-old girl who has been kidnapped, police say

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Malina Rose Toussaint, who was taken by her non-custodial parent, 31-year-old Tanisha Toussaint by the Waco Police Department.

Waco Police says Malina was last seen wearing an orange bathing suit and her hair is the same in the photo shown below. Malinda was last known to be riding in a Gray 2019 Chevy Trax. The vehicle has a dent on the front and license plate number is VML8873. The vehicle was last seen running a red light at the intersection of S. New Rd. and Beverly.

If you know where Malina or Tanisha is or have seen them, call 911.