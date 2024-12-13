Amber Alert issued for missing Tyler brothers, last seen Thursday night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for two young boys abducted in Tyler, Texas, as authorities search for a gray Mazda hatchback believed to be connected to the case.

The children were reported missing early Friday morning from the Evergreen Apartments at 4123 S. Park Drive.

The vehicle license plate is unknown.

The missing children have been identified as 3-year-old Legend Sanford and Kannon Oneal, 4.

Legend was wearing a blue Paw Patrol shirt and black, red, and white pants, while Kannon was last seen in a black shirt and black pants with blue and red stripes.

Police are actively searching the area.

