Amazon to build 127,000-square-foot delivery station in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton is gearing up for a significant transformation with the upcoming construction of a massive Amazon delivery station, a 127,000-square-foot facility that is expected to bring jobs, boost local businesses, and enhance the infrastructure.

City officials, including Mayor David Leigh, have been working behind the scenes for years to secure the project, though details remain limited due to non-disclosure agreements. However, Leigh did confirm that construction is set to begin in the coming weeks.

“Any time a city is able to attract a brand name, it really does change the dynamic of the city,” Leigh said, emphasizing the impact of Amazon’s presence in Belton.

According to Leigh, the project carries multiple benefits, from increasing the tax base to improving everyday convenience for residents. “Adding a facility like this improves the tax base—so now you have somebody that’s corporate, that’s helping carry the load of the tax burden for the citizens. The other one is, it provides jobs,” Leigh explained. “But I think the main thing is, the quality of life continues to improve—so now, when you want that bar of soap, you can get that same-day delivery, because there’s something right here.”

Belton’s strategic location played a key role in attracting Amazon, Leigh added. “Belton being at the county seat of Bell County, we’re at the intersection of Interstate 35 and 14. From a logistics standpoint, it’s a very good location. So, we think that was the primary benefit for us—that we were located in the right place, at the right time.”

Cynthia Hernandez, President of the Belton Economic Chamber of Commerce, echoed the excitement, emphasizing that the project’s effects will extend beyond just Amazon itself. “With that, comes the direct jobs when Amazon is ready to hire, and the indirect jobs that come with that also—the construction of the facility, and all the other aspects,” she said.

Belton has been laying the groundwork for this level of expansion, with key investments in housing and infrastructure ahead of an expected population increase. “If you visit with the planning department, you’ll learn about the subdivisions under construction, multi-family developments, and other plans for Belton,” Hernandez noted. “So, if there’s a willingness to relocate, there will certainly be a place for the new employees.”

While Amazon’s arrival signals a new era of growth for Belton, city officials remain focused on ensuring a smooth transition for businesses and residents alike.