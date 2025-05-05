Allison Hill brings community's rail line questions to Lampasas County Judge

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Opposition to a nearly 27-mile-long proposed rail line running through Lampasas and Burnet counties continues to grow. Local residents, from ranchers to longtime landowners, are expressing concerns about the potential impacts on their land and communities.

“I’m just one story in here. There’s at least 25 or 30 legacy, giant ranches that feel the same way,” Bill Hinckley, of Bar H Bar Ranch, said.

“With this railroad – if we don't do something, Burnet will not be what our dreams of Burnet are,” a Burnet County resident said at a recent town hall.

“My words are: use our roads,” Joe Abel, who has owned land in the area since the late 1900s, said.

Different people, different stories – but the same message: opposition to the proposed rail line.

With tensions rising, questions in the community are mounting about the proposed project. 25 News’ Allison Hill took those questions to Lampasas County Judge Randall J. Hoyer.

Q: What is the stance of Lampasas County?

A: “The stance of the county is to support the citizens of the county. That's what we're here to do, and we want to be able to ensure that those individuals, that their property rights are protected, that we can do everything in our power to support them. Obviously, this is not a real popular idea, this proposed rail line. The proposed route is going to go right through several ranches. Some of the ranches have been in these families dating back into the 1800s, and so needless to say, there's a lot of emotion. There's also some financial impact with some of the ranches because some of them are high-fenced, wildlife and game operations, some of them are livestock and ranching and farming. So there's a lot of implications with this proposed railroad.”

Q: Is CRH planning to use eminent domain to take land from unwilling landowners?

A: “I want to recognize Lampasas County Commissioner Mark Rainwater and Burnet County Commissioner Damon Beierle. Those two are really taking, somewhat of a lead on this right here, because the proposed line goes through their precincts. So, going back to your question about condemnation and eminent domain, in conversations with Texas Materials – number one, that's a private company. They do not have the statutory authority to condemn or to take through eminent domain, but the railroad does. That's our understanding, that if the railroad deems that this is good for the economy and for everybody, there's a good chance that could be utilized. Texas Materials is saying they would much rather negotiate with the landowners for fair market value for the property. So, the kind of long-winded answer to your question: they're saying no, but it's certainly a strong possibility.”

Q: How is CRH proposing to cross U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 190?

A: “You know, that's a real question for TX-DOT. That conversation has come up, and again, without any authority, what we're being told is that it will not be at elevation. Meaning, either the road will go over the railroad track or under the railroad track. There’s gonna be something, but those two major highways, my understanding is that there would not be crossings stopping the traffic there. But ultimately, that's a TX-DOT question.”

Q: What actions are local and state leaders taking?

A: “We have adopted a resolution. The Lampasas County Commissioners Court, as well as the Burnet County Commissioner’s Court, have adopted a resolution basically in opposition to it. We stated more or less a lot of the historical aspect of why, and also we’ve brought up some environmental things, because obviously, on endeavors such as this, extensive environmental studies have to come into play: What impact this rail line may or may not have on either historic or the environmental — the birds, the animals, insects, Indian artifacts, these types of things right here. My understanding is that it could take up to 2 years. The Lampasas County Commissioner’s Court has no statutory authority on this right here. In other words, we don't have a vote. It's basically between the landowners and the railroad and Texas Materials.”

Q: Will they publish the environmental impact assessment?

A: “I think they will have to. The Transportation Surface Board is a federal agency, and they’re the ones that initiate the environmental study. As I said earlier, it could be 1 or 2 years, but that study would be published if and whenever it is completed.”

Q: Anything else you want the community to know?

A: “The one thing that we're being told that would have the biggest impact on perhaps preventing it — I’m gonna go back to the environmental study. And if people are aware of the possibility of the negative impacts on the environment, it would be good to bring that forth, let us know about it. The other thing is the watershed from the Lampasas and Sulfur Creeks. Any type of negative impact that it might have, because this rail line would be crossing both of those bodies of water.”

