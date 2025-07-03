AI avatar developed at Texas A&M University aims to reduce healthcare costs, improve patient experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University has developed an AI avatar named "Cassie" designed to streamline administrative tasks in healthcare settings, potentially reducing costs and allowing medical professionals to spend more time with patients.

The avatar, which knows 110 languages and American Sign Language, can handle tasks like accessing medical records, reception work and exit surveys.

"It's really exciting to be able to have a technology that could come in and help sort of automate and move more information through the healthcare process," said Dr. Mark Benden, School of Public Health professor at Texas A&M University.

15 ABC tested the system by interacting with "Cassie" through an exit survey process that ended with the avatar giving thanks for feedback that "helps us provide better care for you and others."

15 ABC asked Dr. Benden why this technology is a significant development for healthcare:

"Big thing for healthcare right now is that we're pushing early diagnosis and treatment and that's where a lot of the research money goes is to help with those things," Dr. Benden said. "Unfortunately, there's a lot of other costs that are buried in things that are just administrative, they're not really related to those diagnoses and those treatments. This gives us the ability to kind of bring those expenses down... which ultimately gives us more money in the system to help patients."

This technology aims to create more meaningful interactions between patients and healthcare providers.

"If you're interested in more quality time with your doctor, with your nurse, this is one of the ways we can do that - we can take away some of those administrative tasks that slow everything down in the system, make them more efficient," Dr. Benden said.

Dr. Benden tells 15 ABC that "Cassie" has received positive feedback as AI begins establishing its role in healthcare, starting with lower-risk administrative functions.

"This is a safe place to start," Dr. Benden said. "If I mess up your credit card scan, not that big of a deal. If I mess up your X-ray or your PET scan, hey, you know, wait a second, that's a bigger deal, right? A little harder to correct."

"Cassie" is currently being tested at select clinics while developers address any issues with the software. The team hopes to have the avatar fully operational this month.

