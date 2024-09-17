Aguas Frescas: A Mexican Tradition

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Mexico is known for it's food, culture and tradition. Part of the food you might think of are tacos and tortillas, but there are also a few iconic drinks you'll want to try. Aguas Frescas are a fresh water drink made with fruit.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fresh cut fruit, liquefied, then ready to serve.

These, are Augas Frescas. The direct English translation means fresh waters, but that phrase does not do these Mexican drinks justice.

“Pineapple, watermelon, lemonade, horchata, tamarind, cucumber and lime,” owner of Wako Taco Sante Soto said.

The variety of fruity flavors with a little added sugar, and a few cups of water create a refreshing and authentic drink.

“When people drink it, hopefully they can tell the difference between an authentic drink, and one that not authentic, we want to differentiate ourselves from the rest,” owner of Wako Taco Javier Escareño said.

It’s a drink with hundreds of years of history behind it. Some say the Aztecs started it, others believe it started being sold on the streets of Mexico, but now it can be found at Mexican restaurants and markets all across the United States.

With every sip and each item on their menu, the goal of Javier Escareño and Sante Soto, owners of Wako Taco, is to transport their customers to a world of culture.

“We want them to say, yes this is a real Mexican restaurant, not TexMex,” Soto said.

They hope to carry on tradition.

“A lot of the recipes are traditions from my family,” Soto said.

They also strive to you give authentic real flavors you can’t find anywhere else.

“From the flavored water, the rice and beans, everything, the tortillas are made by hand, everything is authentic,” Escareño said.

Wako Taco makes about two to three batches of their Aguas Frescas a day, and every day they’ve got different flavors.

