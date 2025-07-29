AFFIDAVIT: Bellmead couple admits to ingesting meth before child drowned

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — In McLennan County warrantless arrest affidavits obtained by 25 News, Amanda and Moses Seniceros both admitted to ingesting methamphetamines during the day or evening leading up to a 6-year-old's drowning death.

According to the affidavits, the child was seen on video surveillance at the Motel 6 on Hogan Lane leaving the hotel room at 3:26 a.m., then climbing the fence and entering the pool at 3:30 a.m. The child wasn't found until 4:45 a.m. when the parents were woken up.

"During the post investigation and interviews with CPS it was also found that the family has previous experiences with the children getting out of rooms," the report said.

According to the affidavits, both Amanda and Moses are charged with endangering a child and injury to a child, both of which are felonies. As of publishing, they are both still booked in the McLennan County Jail.