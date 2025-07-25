Bellmead couple arrested, charged after 6-year-old drowning

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — A couple was arrested after a 6-year-old boy drowned in a pool at a Motel 6 in Bellmead.

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt tells 25 News that thier dispatch got the call around 5 a.m. on Thursday, but says the drowning happened sometime between 3 and 4 a.m.

Officers and EMS all responded to the Motel 6 on Hogan Lane.

Moses and Amanda Seniceros were both charged with injury to a child, a second degree felony, and abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Chief Myatt said there could potentially be more charges filed against the couple and that the investigation is still fluid.

Both Moses and Amanda Seniceros have a total of $15,000 listed for bail each.