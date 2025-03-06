Academy ISD names Ty Kuhn as Head Football Coach

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — Academy Independent School District announced Wednesday that it has appointed Ty Kuhn as the new head football coach for the Bumblebees.

Kuhn brings over 15 years of coaching experience at the middle and high school levels, with expertise in leadership, strength and conditioning, and program development.

He previously coached at Temple High School and Colleyville Heritage High School before serving as defensive coordinator at Palestine and Krum high schools.

Most recently, he was the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Lampasas ISD, where he helped lead the team to back-to-back Bi-District Championships and an Area Championship in 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Kuhn to Academy High School,” said Academy ISD Athletic Director Steve Hoffman. “His energy, dedication, and proven ability to develop successful programs make him the ideal leader for our football team.”

A former standout athlete, Kuhn was named 3A Defensive Player of the Year in 2003 and earned First Team All-State honors in 2002 and 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Tarleton State University.

Kuhn said he is honored to join Academy ISD and looks forward to building on the district’s tradition of excellence. He will officially begin his role on March 17, 2025.