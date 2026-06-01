Abbott orders Texas colleges to freeze tuition, and McLennan Community College is ahead of the curve

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities directing them to keep undergraduate tuition and fees frozen through the 2026-2027 school year. At McLennan Community College in Waco, that directive aligns with a commitment the school has already been living for years.

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Governor Abbott orders Texas colleges to freeze tuition, and McLennan Community College is already ahead of the curve

McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown said the governor's announcement changes little for the institution.

"Because of our commitment to an affordable education for students, it's really not going to change anything. We're number 18 in the state as far as what students have to pay, and since we haven't raised tuition since 2012 or fees since 2020, it's the commitment of our board to make education affordable for our community."

For students like Ziante Morgan, a mother of two balancing classes, work, and parenting, affordable tuition is not just a policy talking point — it is a necessity.

"I think it's very important. I've really enjoyed coming to MCC. It's been really affordable, alongside having two kids of my own, so it's been really helpful. Not having to pay like thousands of dollars to try to finish a degree or a certificate."

MCC also creates pathways for students to take advantage of campus resources while working toward their futures. Morgan works on campus through a work-study program.

"I actually have a work study job where I work on campus at the MAC Center."

McKown said the college's mission extends beyond first-time students.

"We do want to meet students where they are, and we want to help them upscale, reskill, begin and come back. We have students who've been unsuccessful 5 or 10 years ago, so we want them to know there is a way forward."

Governor Abbott said he plans to work with lawmakers to keep tuition frozen beyond the 2026-2027 school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

