Abbott extends tuition freeze at Texas public universities through 2027

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday directed all Texas public universities and colleges to freeze undergraduate tuition and fees through the 2026-27 academic year, extending an affordability initiative that has kept costs flat since 2023.

The governor sent a letter to public institutions of higher education announcing the continuation of the tuition freeze, which covers all two-year and four-year institutions, including general academic and health-related institutions.

"Higher education must be attainable for Texas students and families," Abbott said in a statement. "Access to affordable, high-quality education is essential to ensure Texans learn the skills needed to secure family-sustaining jobs and meet the demands of a growing workforce."

The freeze affects tuition, mandatory academic fees and college course fees for Texas resident undergraduates at all public institutions in the state. The policy positions Texas as an outlier among large public university systems nationwide, many of which have implemented increases to address inflation and rising operational costs.

Since Abbott first implemented the tuition freeze directive in 2023, the state has made what officials called "historic investments" in higher education. The most recent legislative session increased student financial aid funding by $328 million to improve access to state aid programs for eligible students.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved a two-year freeze in August 2025, with Board Chairman Robert Albritton noting the measure "takes discipline and long-term planning."

Texas public universities will maintain current academic cost levels despite facing the same inflationary pressures affecting institutions nationwide, including increased costs for utilities, personnel and campus operations.

The policy affects more than 1.5 million students enrolled in Texas public higher education institutions, according to state data.