AAA shares what to expect when traveling during Labor Day weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm not planning going anywhere, I don't travel on holiday weekends — it's not safe," said Groesbeck resident Rose White.

For anyone planning on traveling for Labor Day weekend, AAA Doug Shupe has a few tips for navigating our busy roads.

"The best bet is to leave as early in the day as you possibly can — what you want to do is avoid those afternoon rush hour times," Shupe said.

He says the Thursday and Friday evening before the holiday will be particularly busy.

He expects that Monday afternoon will be as well.

"As of right now, Texans on average are paying about 47 cents less per gallon than they were last year at this time," Shupe said.

But beyond the number of cars on the road, there is another big concern for drivers.

"Gas prices are way too high," White said.

"Some prices are decent, some prices are outrageous," said Golinda resident, Scott Gosselin.

Once you do fill up, AAA encourages our neighbors to be extra cautious while traveling.

"When you have extra traffic out there on the roadway, there is the potential for an increase in traffic crashes and human error," Shupe said.

Robinson police is partnering with TxDOT to pick the locations for officers to be out in the community.

"The community members definitely see an influx of officers out on 77, especially, because that falls into one of our main zone," Patrol Lt. Vince Otting of the Robinson Police Department said.