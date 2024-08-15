'A unique opportunity': 90 acres along Brazos River now for sale

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A sizable spot of land near Baylor University is now on the market, and a Dallas Realty company is now accepting offers for the 90-acre plot of land alongside I-35.



These 90 acres near Baylor University are now up for grabs. Senior vice president of capital markets investment for CBRE of Dallas, David Glasscock said the land has mixed zoning, that means we could see industrial, commercial or multifamily development.

The price tag for the property will be based on market demand.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Right now this is what we see right off of South Loop Drive and Marlin Highway.

“This is a significant piece of land in the city of Waco,” David Glasscock said.

These 90 acres near Baylor University are now up for grabs. Senior vice president of capital markets investment for CBRE of Dallas, Glasscock said the land has mixed zoning, that means we could see industrial, commercial or multifamily development.

“Our plan is to develop the site, give people the alternative scenarios that could happen on the site, and then also mention you know the scenario of anybody would have to work with the city of Waco for access thoroughfare planning, utilities moving forward. This would a a really concerted effort between both the city and a private developer.”

I did drive along both sides of Marlin Highway and spoke with the few businesses I saw, one expressed they don’t see a great deal of traffic in that area, which is one reason why Glassock says they don’t see retail being developed there.

“This would be service providers that are providing services in and around Central Texas,” Glasscock said.

25 News asked what the price tag on this riverfront property looks like, and right now, CBRE doesn’t have a specific number in mind, but they’re letting demand decide. Glasscock and 25 News have both reached out to Baylor University to see if they’re interested in the property, but haven’t heard back.

“We’re trying to stir the pot, so to speak, and to make people aware that it is available and those different things that can be down with the site. But like I said, it’s going to take a developer with some creativity and thought on how to move forward with it,” Glasscock said.

25 News did some research and found that back in 2019, developers had plans to turn this spot into a 17-story hotel in honor of former Baylor Football Coach Grant Teaff.

Now, Glasscock says they’re excited to see what developers will do with the land.

Follow Dominique on social media!