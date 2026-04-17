WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor went into the 2026 season with a kicking issue — in that they didn't have one.

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A special look at Baylor football's special teams

Former Bears kicker Connor Hawkins entered the transfer portal back in January after finishing the 2025 season going a perfect 37-37 in extra points.

The Bears have a new kicker in sophomore Rhett Armstrong and he spoke on adjusting to this position as the competition will be heating up in the Fall.

"It's been a transition this spring, and I'm really thankful for the older guys for showing me how it's done and it's different, you know, the expectations are higher, but the resolve is no different. I'm really excited to continue to grow into that for sure," Armstrong said.

"It's an awkward position right now because, it's him versus him every day," special teams coordinator Mark Scott said.

"He doesn't have someone, you know, kind of nipping at his heels, so yeah, I've got full confidence in him now — we're going to add some more in the summer that are going to come in and push him and compete and at the end of spring, obviously he's going to be the guy because he's the one," Scott said.

Along with kicking, punter Palmer Williams enters his senior season.

"I can do more to help out my team. There are some games like Auburn and Cincinnati that keep me up at night. I have nightmares about those games, so I just wanted to make sure that every single time I step on the field I'm

positively impacting my team," Williams said.

Williams has been consistently one of the best punters in the league and one of the goals he has on his mind is the distinction of being the best punter — the Ray Guy award.

"I got a whiteboard back in North Carolina with a few goals, and that's one of them. It's less about the individual awards. That's something that's it's cool to hear my name being mentioned for that, but I just want to win. This is my last year and I really, I'd do anything for this team to win some football games," Williams said.

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