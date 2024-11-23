A Recipe for Community: Shiloh Baptist Church to celebrate 91st annual community stew tradition

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — For nearly a century, Shiloh Baptist Church has put on an annual event to gather the community, forge new memories, and honor the past.



Shiloh Baptist Church are set to host its 91st annual community stew event.

The event started in 1933 and was used to provide a meal and community support.

The event will take place Saturday, November 23 at Shiloh Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m.

"The stew is about bringing together the community and the church. It's a wonderful church. It's got a great history," Magnolia resident, Kenneth Neely said.

"It's very important. It's tradition. It's history. It's foundation was to serve the community by feeding them and bringing glory to God and leading others to Christ," Franklin resident, Gary Blazek said.

The annual event strengthens community ties and commemorates the church's rich history.

"It began in 1933, which was in the depression and it was to give people a good meal and it's just all about serving the lord and glorifying his name," Blazek said.

Kenneth Neely has been coming to the annual community stew since he was four-years-old.

Neely told15ABC his main reasons for participating in this tradition are his grandparents.

"My grandparents went here, their grandparents were here," Neely said. "They lived right down the road on the start road and I would come up on the weekends and they would make sure that I went to church with them and so one of the weekends we were up here, I was probably four, they had this big stew on a Saturday."

Neely and his friend, Gary Blazek took over cooking the stew more than 15 years ago.

They told15ABC talking about the history of this tradition brings back old memories.

"I can remember as a little child, just trying to stir it and being not strong enough to get to the bottom of the part," Blazek said.

"About our third year, I told Gary, I said, uh-oh and he said, what? and I said, I just realized something. He said, what's that? I said, we're the old men now," Neely said.

Neely hopes to ensure the annual stew remains a cherished community event.

"I'll keep this stew going as long as I'm alive," Neely said.