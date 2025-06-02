A helping paw: New pet food pantry aims to assist local families in the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Aggieland Humane Society recently opened a new pet food pantry to help feed local pets and take a financial load off neighbors.



Two-thirds of Americans are pet owners, making the need to provide pet food for families facing financial uncertainty both real and immediate.

24% of residents in Brazos County are in poverty, 10 points higher than the state as whole.

The pet food pantry is available on the last Thursday of every month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There are so many things that can happen, and it can put you in a position where you have to question, do I take care of my pet? Do I take care of my house or do I take care of myself?,” Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director, Katrina Ross said.

The Aggieland Humane Society's new pet food pantry is open for business.

“It’s hard times right now, so I’m trying to get a little bit of dog food,” Brazos County resident Lina Basey said.

This program not only makes sure local pets are fed, but also helps ease the financial load off our neighbors' backs.

“We see in the Brazos Valley that the poverty rates can be over double of the national rates and so we know that some of our pet parents are just one financial emergency away from having to choose between feeding themselves or feeding their pets,” Ross said.

Neighbors like Alexis Alvarado and Madison Breeding tell 15 ABC this new pantry offers a crucial lifeline for neighbors in need.

15 ABC asked Alverado why she decided to use this new resource.

“You know, everyone has been struggling recently and I am part of the struggling community and I’m just trying to keep up, you know, trying to feed my babies, trying to feed my best friends."

“They're doing their part, which in reality is very hard to do with the community nowadays with the prices going up on everything,” Breeding said.

The Aggieland Human Society Executive Director tells 15 ABC support is essential, especially with life's unpredictable challenges.

“If we can prevent more pets from coming in by keeping their bellies full and keeping them at home, that's what we aim to do with our pet food pantry,” Ross said.

“We're not trying to justify why you do or don't need pet food. We're really not here to pass judgment. We're just here to support.”