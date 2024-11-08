'A constant issue': City of Troy addresses consistent water line breaks

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — "We were concerned — it's Texas, it's a drought, so we need all the water we can get," said recently-moved Troy resident, David Hamner.

Hamner had just finished unpacking after his move from Ohio three weeks ago, when his son heard a pop in their front yard.

"The initial hole was right there and at the end of the driveway and the dirt caved in," he said.

Hamners son called the city immediately after the water line right under his driveway broke, spewing water everywhere — but he's not the only one that's gone through this.

Several people have took to social media to express their frustrations with this issue that happens again and again.

One of or neighbors expressing her frustrations saying:

"Seriously? How many times has this happened? Like 10? Stop repairing and fix it. Why don't they just put all new pipes?"

The City of Troy Facebook page shows water line fixes after boil water notice after leaks.

25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with City Manager Gary Smith to understand how the city is handling this ongoing situation.

"Some of these events are the natural causes of the infrastructure that is underground," Smith said."

"The ground moves or gets wet and you have pipes that are made of plastic now"

Gary says it'll cost upwards of $50 to 100 million to replace the entire system so they instead rely on repairing the pipes.

"I think our customers enjoy a low rate, and if we were to replace the lines then rates would drastically go up to cover the expense.”

"The crew came out and heard the water sound so they called the emergency repair crew and they dug up this entire area here at the end of our driveway," Hamner said.

Although David's introduction to Texas has gotten off to a rough start he still remains in a positive mood.

"I'm very thankful the city is moving in quickly with these repairs because obviously water is very very important in this climate," Hamner said.