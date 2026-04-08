WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The defensive backs have new players and a new coach. Leading the corners is Jeremy Modkins.

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A closer look at Baylor football's cornerbacks

Modkins is in his first season with the Bears. He is a Marlin native and spoke on what it means to be closer to home.

"You know, I really thank the administration, Coach Aranda, Coach Klanderman, for having me here. Being right here from Marlin it's pretty much a blessing to come back home and coach ball here at Baylor because I grew up watching Baylor, so it's our home team," Modkins said.

"To be here 20 minutes away from my mom is pretty much a blessing, and I think the guys have come along really well — you're still figuring out a lot about the guys, but they're working their butts off," he said.

"It's like he's like family. It hasn't been too hard communicating with him. He's real. He'll be honest with you. If you're making a mistake, he'll tell you what you, what you did wrong, what you need to do, what you need to work on...I really appreciate that. It helps me learn," Reggie Bush II said.

The team is in a new system with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. For the corners, Klanderman and Modkins are bringing a different energy to the group.

"Coach Aranda hits it on the head — tough, smart, dependable. I think that's echoed down the line of what we want these guys to look at, look like and I want my guys on the outside to be that way and also be consistent and disciplined within the techniques and assignments of what they're doing. When you turn on the tape, man, you look at them and say those guys play hard," Modkins said.

"I love Klanderman, he's been my rock since I got to K-State, and you know he's a dude who's gonna work his butt off. He's making a dangerous, dangerous, very dangerous defense. You're gonna be like wow, when the season come up," Jayden Rowe said.

The Bears open the season on September 5 against Auburn in Atlanta.

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