BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — 7 Brew coffee plans to open in Bellmead mid-September.



The brand has more than 270 stands across the country.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new coffee shop is coming to town — drive-through coffee stand, 7 Brew, is opening next month in Bellmead located at 974 N Loop 340.

7 Brew offers 20,000 different drink combinations, something for everyone.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Bellmead area, anyone interested can apply online.

