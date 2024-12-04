3 Fort Cavazos soldiers arrested in connection with smuggling conspiracy

ALPINE, Texas (KXXV) — Three Fort Cavazos soldiers were arrested on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle undocumented noncitizens.

Court documents said a U.S. Border Patrol Agent initiated a vehicle stop in Presidio on November 27, and the driver of the vehicle tried to flee as they saw an agent approaching the vehicle. The car then hit a USBP vehicle, injuring an agent inside.

Presidio County Deputies and Presidio Police Officers were able to stop the car and apprehend four individuals, three of whom were undocumented noncitizens, one Mexican national, and two Guatemalan nationals.

The fourth individual was Emilio Mendoza Lopez, who claimed to be the front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The driver alleged to be Angel Palma, fled on foot and was located the next day at a hotel in Odessa.

Mendoza Lopez and Palma allegedly traveled from Fort Cavazos to Presidio to pick up and transport undocumented noncitizens. Enrique Jauregui is alleged to be the recruiter and facilitator of the human smuggling conspiracy.

Data extracted from Palma’s phone through a search warrant revealed messages between the three soldiers indicating collaboration in the smuggling operation.

Mendoza Lopez is charged with one count of bringing in and harboring aliens after appearing in court on December 2, 2024.

Palma and Jauregui are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in Waco on December 6, 2024, for their initial appearance hearings.

The two codefendants are charged in a separate criminal complaint with one count of

HSI, USBP, and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigate the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Cayton is prosecuting the case.