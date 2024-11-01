16-year-old entrepreneur launches Better Beef Smashburger food truck in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Evan Morrison Jr. is one of the owners of Better Beef Smashburger, a new food truck in College Station.



Morrison is a home-schooled student who always wanted to own his own business.

Better Beef Smashburgers had its grand opening on September 27.

Better Beef Smashburgers is open Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturdays at Four Downs Sports Bar.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Evan Morrison Jr. has always dreamed of owning his own business.

"I've always wanted to work for myself because I saw my parents do it," Better Beef Smashburgers co-owner Evan Morrison Jr. said.

So when the idea to open a food truck arose, his family helped Junior roll with it.

"About a year ago, I asked my parents if, or I told them with the idea that I wanted to own a food truck, and they said, if you want to do that, we'll help you," he said.

The truck has only been open for a month, but it's already making waves in the community.

But it's not just about the food; Junior is only 16.

"This is something my wife had heard from co-workers; it was a good place to come. This is our second time coming here," College Station resident Garry Rand said.

"Starting young, and it's good," College Station resident Dino Arellano said

"I was like, I wanna go support that young guy," Arellano said.

Garry Rand tells 15ABC he's happy to see more entrepreneurs starting businesses at a young age.

"That's fantastic, and I hope that's what we look forward to in America in the future," he said.

15ABC also spoke with Dino Arellano, who had never had Better Beef Smashburger until today.

He tells 15ABC he appreciates Morrison for bringing quality service and a welcoming vibe to the community.

"It's good to know he's doing something good here in the community as a young man," he said.

Evan told 15ABC he hopes he can continue serving high-quality food and wants Better Beef Smashburgers to inspire other teen entrepreneurs.

"Maybe this will show them they can do it too."

"Just go for it. It's hard work, but it'll be worth it," he said.