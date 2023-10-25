'I didn’t know generosity like that existed': Community helps Copperas Cove girl get new wheelchair

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — From one chair to another, with the community’s help, Ainsley Barber now has the freedom to experience her childhood without limitations.

“It was just incredible because I just didn’t really know generosity like that existed anymore.”

25 News shared Ainsley’s Barber’s story a month ago. The 9-year-old was born with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a type of brain damage, and Ainsley needed a new wheelchair after hers was held together with painters tape.

“I never in a million years would have thought that I would do a GoFundMe that would have created so much buzz for my child,” said Stacie Barber.

Ainsley’s mom, Stacie, said the donations came flooding in, hitting their initial $13,000 goal.

“As soon as we hit that goal, I put in the order,” she said.

Ainsley's old chair posed a threat to her safety at school, but now she can ride the bus safely and feel more comfortable in the classroom.

“She doesn’t need to sit segregated at school, because it rises you know, and it goes really low as well so she can fit right in with her peers,” she said.

Barber told 25 News that Ainsley can maneuver better in her home, but the best part is seeing a happier Ainsley.

“She goes up and down the driveway and spins a lot which totally makes her the happiest because she loves to look at the sky and spin,” she said.

For Ainsley’s mother it’s a sigh of relief.

“It’s been pretty amazing not to have so many headaches and not to go to bed wondering if my daughter’s going be able to be free,” said Barber.

Because of the community’s help—Ainsley finally has her legs.

“This will give her the freedom and that’s all we wanted. And it’s amazing that people came together to do this for us, for our family.”

Barber said they will be donating Ainsley’s old chair to get it refurbished so it can go to another child in need.