House fire in Copperas Cove claims one life

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — A tragic fire early Thursday morning in Copperas Cove claimed the life of a 61-year-old man. The Copperas Cove Fire Department received an alarm at approximately 4:33 a.m. on November 28, 2024, reporting a fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.

Responding to the scene were two fire engines, three ambulances, and several police officers. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke coming from the front and garage side of the home. They were informed that one resident, George Freeman, remained unaccounted for inside the house.

Firefighters entered the home and conducted a search while also working to extinguish the garage fire. They located Freeman and removed him from the residence. Despite immediate life-saving efforts, Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine people lived in the home, including Freeman’s wife and seven children, all of whom managed to escape safely. The family is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire was declared under control about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived. It originated in the garage and caused significant damage to the garage, dining room, kitchen, and living room, while the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Fire Chief Gary D. Young extended condolences to the Freeman family and reminded the public of fire safety precautions during this holiday season.