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Honor Escort set for Wednesday for volunteer Buckholts firefighter killed in crash

Central Texas mourns Buckholts volunteer firefighter and Lamar Middle School teacher Rick Fuentes, 26
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BUCKHOLTS, Texas — An Honor Escort set for Wednesday will bring fallen Buckholts Volunteer Firefighter Rick Fuentes back to his home city of Cameron.

Fuentes, 26, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of FM 437 while responding to a fire call on Sunday. Aside from being a volunteer firefighter, he was also a science teacher and coach at Lamar Middle School.

According to the Milam County Sheriff's office, Fuentes will be returned from Temple, Texas, to Buckholts and then to Cameron on Oct. 14.

The escort's arrival in Buckholts is expected to be between 12:15 and 12:45 p.m.

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There will be temporary road restrictions during the procession, which will end at a funeral home in Cameron.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

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