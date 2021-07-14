Historic Falls County church desperately needs new roof

FALLS COUNTY — On a slice of Texas prairie in rural Falls County, Blue Ridge Baptist Church stands tall and proud.

It should.

Founded more than 160 years ago, the church is one of the oldest in Central Texas.

But now it needs something new, and it needs it quickly.

“The roof has been a problem for several years. We’re a small church community, modest in the way in which we try to spend money, we’re thrifty, but it’s just the case it’s now time,” said Pastor Darin Davis.

The current roof was installed about 40 years ago, and decades of Texas weather have taken an enormous toll. Davis showed 25 News heavy water damage from leaks and interior flooding.

The estimated cost of a replacement is more than $40,000, money church coffers simply don’t have right now.

“This is a strong, country church. We’re strong in vitality, strong in our traditions. This will be a really important thing for us to have to continue to uphold the treasure and blessing of this wonder church,” said Davis.

The church is pushing a GoFund me campaign to raise money for a replacement. Every dollar donated will go directly toward the project.

“This is not just a church, it’s a place where the community gathers. It’s a really important place for this part of Falls County,” said Davis.

People can also mail check contributions:

Blue Ridge Baptist Church

P.O. Box 793

Marlin, TX 76661

Please designate your check “roof replacement fund”.

By the way, the new roof will also be blue, something Davis calls “fitting” for Blue Ridge Baptist.