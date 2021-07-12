Hewitt PD arrests five in connection with June 23 park shooting

The Hewitt Police Department has arrested five in connection with the Hewitt Park shooting that injured a 21-year old victim.

17-year-old Akeirea Lucas, 18-year-old Cecil Holliday, 17-year-old Karon Kenneth Holliday, 20-year-old William Morgan, and 20-year-old Desiree Nakay Haynes have now been arrested and charged with two felony carges - engaging in organized criminal activity and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Hewitt Police, video footage and witnesses were used to identify the suspects and all five have now been booked into McLennan County Jail.