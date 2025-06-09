Harker Heights finance director mourns beloved city employee Susan Crawley

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights is mourning the loss of beloved finance employee Susan Crawley, whose compassion and kindness left a lasting impact on her coworkers and the community.



Look at the heartfelt message city Finance Director, Ayesha Lealiiee, is saying about Crawley:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As gray skies loom over Harker Heights, a somber mood hangs in the air as the community mourns the loss of one of its own.

“She was a loving, caring person,” Ayesha Lealiiee, finance director for the City of Harker Heights, said.

Susan Crawley, a longtime employee in the city’s finance department, is being remembered not only for her work but for the compassion she showed to those around her.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“She made sure that all of us were OK, and she always put herself first before anything else,” Lealiiee said.

Crawley’s passing has deeply affected her colleagues at City Hall. Out of respect for Crawley’s family, Lealiiee declined to appear on camera but spoke about her legacy.

“Susan was a loving, caring, loving and empathetic person. She cared about all of us,” she said.

The impact of Crawley’s life extends far beyond the walls of City Hall. The City of Harker Heights posted a tribute to Crawley on its official Facebook page, prompting dozens of residents to share their memories and condolences.

Baileigh Sheffield, KXXV

“She loved all of you and her job so much! She shared so many wonderful stories with me over the years,” one commenter wrote.

“My heart hurts to hear of this. I always loved getting to see Susan during my mail runs to City Hall. She was an absolute sweetheart,” another person said.

In honor of Crawley, city employees wore pink — a gesture of solidarity and support for her family.

“The city is pulling through. As you saw on Facebook, we honored her and decided to all wear pink in support of the family,” Lealiiee said.

While her absence is felt deeply, those who knew her say her spirit will continue to inspire acts of kindness.

City of Harker Heights

“I think Susan would want everyone to be kind and to treat others the way you want to be treated,” Lealiiee added.

It’s a final message from a city that will never forget Susan Crawley — not just for her work, but for her heart.