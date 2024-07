HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Harker Heights' city phone service went down as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, and initial feedback from its service provider said it's part of a larger area outage affecting multiple locations throughout the state.

Reports of outages have spiked between noon and 3:30 p.m.

The city said there is no estimated time for repairing the phone service.

The city phone service provider is currently analyzing the issue.