Halloween events this year in your neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a list of some Halloween events happening this year in your neighborhood:

McLennan County

Hewitt

"Halloween Haunted Tunnel' car wash fundraiser to benefit local schools in Hewitt. From October 28 to October 30, the car wash at 724 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt where 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Castleman Hill Elementary School. The haunted tunnel will be open each night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is $29 per vehicle.

Lacy Lakeview

Craven Cravings Food Truck Park is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, October 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Bring your decorated car, costumes, treats and games and have a fun night with the community! Everyone is welcome to trunk-or-treat and grab a bite to eat from the food trucks.

Bell County

Temple

Temple Parks and Recreation are hosting a Boo Bash for your young children at Wilson Park Rec Center on Wednesday, October 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kids can enjoy Halloween crafts, snacks, and show off their costumes!

Belton

The Bell County Communications Center is hosting a Trunk or Treat maze on Sunday, October 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come in your costume, enjoy spooky treats, and other frightful festivities with your local first responders. The Bell County Communications Center is located at 708 West Avenue O.

Also in Belton, a special Night at the Museum event is happening Tuesday, October 23 at 6 p.m., where you can wear your Halloween costume and enjoy a special night of magic and meet important people from Bell County's history. There will be other fun activities, a trunk or treat, and balloon twisters. The event is free but due to limited space, strollers are strongly not recommended. Click here for more information.

And come out for the 11th annual Downtown Belton Candy Trail - where kids wander the streets in their Halloween costumes and over 150,000 pieces of candy are passed out by local downtown businesses. The free family event is Saturday, October 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brazos County

Bryan

The City of Bryan is hosting a Trunk or Treat So Kids Can Eat event that is fun for the whole family and for a good cause. There will be trunk-or-treating of course, plus inflatables, train rides, face painting, a photo booth, food vendors and more! Admission is five canned goods per person to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event is on Saturday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bryan High School parking lot.

