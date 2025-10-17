Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ghoulish gallery: We want to see your Halloween costumes!

25 News
Nearly three-fourths of Americans who plan to celebrate Halloween are expected to dress up this year.

The National Retail Federation's annual consumer survey shows more than two million kids will dress up as the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man.

What else is popular for kids:

  • princess
  • witch
  • ghost costumes

Adult popular options include:

  • witch
  • vampire
  • pirate

So what will you be wearing? We want to see those costumes!

Send us your costume pictures by filling out the form below. You may see them on Good Morning Texas and in our online gallery.

In Your Neighborhood