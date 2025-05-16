Four sets of relatives graduate at Texas A&M-Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Four sets of relatives at Texas A&M University–Central Texas are celebrating graduation side by side, turning the milestone into a deeply personal and shared achievement.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Graduation is always a momentous occasion, but for four sets of relatives at Texas A&M University–Central Texas, it’s more than just walking across the stage — it’s about sharing that step forward with someone special.

"We do everything together anyway, so it made sense to do this too," said student Cynthia Dennison.

Dennison and her husband, Nicholas Karcher, are both graduating together after returning to school following several years spent living in Georgia. The couple balanced their studies with long work hours and late nights, relying on a strong support system to make it through.

"Working night shifts — it’s been a real challenge, but we have a good support system… his mom's amazing. She helps us anytime we need it," Dennison said.

"I always knew she was super smart," Karcher added, with Dennison responding, "It made me admire his dedication."

For siblings Abigayle and Derick Rocha, graduation is a full-circle moment. Despite a five-year age gap, the brother-sister duo found themselves sharing the college experience together.

"It’s great to walk beside my brother because we’ve gone to school together for the past three semesters," said Abigayle.

"I think it’s really funny that we’re five years apart and she managed to catch up to me and we’re together in college," Derick said, acknowledging the friendly sibling rivalry.

Perhaps the most emotional journey belongs to Jonathan and Jorge Casillas — a father and son duo walking the stage side by side.

"I will be joining the military just like my father after graduation," said Jonathan, who is earning his bachelor’s degree and plans to enlist in the U.S. Marines.

Jorge, a former Army combat medic, is earning his master’s degree while watching his son follow in his footsteps.

"We’re side by side. He helps me study, I help him study. You know, it’s been such a wonderful moment for the both of us," Jonathan said.

"I am so proud of my son for following his dream," Jorge added.

Each graduate will receive their diploma this weekend — not just with pride in their achievements, but with the joy of sharing the stage with someone who’s been there every step of the way.