Generation Z feeling more depressed than other generations; 1 local mother shares her story

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Generation Z is among the most feeling more tired, anxious and depress, according to a recent report by the American Psychological Association — it's something Waco residents are seeing in their own children.

25 News' Marc Monroy met with Jill Bowman at Cameron Park.

She says the struggles her 21 and 22-year-old children are facing.

"Kids are busier than when I was growing up — it just seems that way there's not as much downtime as there was back then," Bowman said.

"It seems like social media is pulling on them to occupy that downtime."

Bowman says her kids are more distracted than when she was when she was growing up and says the world was a much calmer place back then.

"Now, it seems like the world is a much more dangerous place and kids don't have the free reign, and maybe it's because it's not safe for them anymore," she said.

There are some methods to help children and others going through anxiety and depression.

Hayden Swearingin is a youth counselor who has been working with children for years.

He says it's important to talk to children and be open with them about what you are noticing — be their mentor because it could help them get through this.

"There's a deep need for mentorship for the older generation to invest on the younger generation," Swearingen said.

If that doesn't work, there are other methods.

"A counselor will help you do that, so if you have insurance, then I would encourage you to do that," Swearingen said.