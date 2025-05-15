Gas prices climb across Central Texas ahead of Memorial Day travel season

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Gas prices are climbing across Texas ahead of Memorial Day, with AAA citing increased travel and the switch to a more expensive summer gasoline blend as key factors.



Gas prices in Texas have risen to an average of $2.80 per gallon, with some cities nearing $3, marking a typical pre-summer increase.

AAA attributes the rise to increased travel ahead of Memorial Day and the switch to a more expensive summer-grade gasoline blend.

Despite the uptick, prices remain nearly 40 cents lower than last year, offering some relief to drivers across the state.

Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lone Star State, and residents and visitors alike are starting to feel the pinch at the pump.

“It’s a little on the higher end, but I’m so used to it when I’m driving this car because I’ll typically fill it up for about $40,” said a Duande Marie-Paredes, who is visiting Central Texas from Dallas. She noted that her latest fill-up cost $43, compared to $38 last year.

“It’s not that much more, but it’s a lot cheaper here because if I filled up back in Dallas, it would’ve been $50 or $60,” she added.

According to AAA, the current average gas price in Texas is around $2.80 per gallon, with some cities nearing the $3 mark. That’s about five cents more than last week, but nearly 40 cents cheaper than this time last year.

“Right now, it’s looking to be cheaper than last summer. Of course, hurricane season is around the corner and there are some questions about the economy,” said Daniel Armbruster, a AAA spokesperson, told us.

In Central Texas, prices are currently hovering between $2.50 and $2.80 per gallon. AAA officials say a seasonal uptick is typical this time of year, largely due to increased travel ahead of Memorial Day.

“We’re kind of seeing this pre-summer uptick, which is pretty typical for what we see right before Memorial Day since a lot more people start traveling,” the spokesperson said.

They also noted that stations are now selling a summer-grade blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.

“Good luck because I know it’s going to spike at that point with all of the tourism,” the visitor added.