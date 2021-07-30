Watch
Fugitive arrested in Bosque County meth probe

Posted at 2:54 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Bosque County Narcotics Investigators apprehended a fugitive in the methamphetamine trafficking investigation that led them to arrest two others last week.

NET team Investigators traveled to a Super 8 motel in Hillsboro Thursday evening, July 29, assisted by the Hillsboro Police Department and Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were able to locate and arrest 29-year old Becky Buckingham of Clifton without incident, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office.

Following her arrest, Hillsboro Police obtained a warrant for the search of a hotel room she was staying in and found 4 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of fentanyl mixed with cocaine, and a number of prescription drugs.

Buckingham is now in custody at Bosque County Jail and is charged with the 2nd-degree felony of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Additional charges related to the narcotics found during her arrest are pending with Hillsboro PD.

