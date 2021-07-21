Bosque County narcotics investigation sets off meth dealer arrests, more suspects at large

Narcotic Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff's Office led an investigation into methamphetimine and narcotics trafficking.

Officers purchased methamphetimine from numerous dealers during the investigation. Dealers identified were from Bosque and McLennan Counties.

Officers have been able to acquire warrants for two individuals take them into custody. Additional dealer suspects the investigators interacted with are at still at large, with warrants outstanding and arrests pending.

The two individuals arrested are 20-year old Caitlyn Booker and 38-year old Bradley Kieth Miller.

In a separate incident on Sunday, July 18, an officer conducted traffic stop led to an additional arrest for possession of narcotics.

26-year old Finis Fowler of Walnut Springs was transported to Bosque County Jail for the possession of methamphetimine and other charges. Deputy Rivas conducted the traffic stop and was able to detect the presence of narcotics in Fowler's vehicle.