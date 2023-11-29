Friends of late Central Texas philanthropist raising money to finish her final project

TEMPLE, Texas — Longtime Central Texas philanthropist Allison Dickson was known for her annual holiday fundraisers.

”It actually started as a stuffed animal drive, where she would raise money for stuffed animals for the kids here in the hospital,” said Dickson’s longtime friend, Laura Palmer.

"Then she did a gaming system for a about a year or two, and then it went to the mural.”

Dickson died in October, leaving one of her projects incomplete.

She was planning to raise money for a mural in the lobby of the Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at McLane Children's.

Now, Palmer and others are raising money to make sure Allison's final project gets finished.

”We, her friends, want to continue this on for her, and raise the money to finish out the project that she started,” Palmer said.

The train stationed-themed mural Allison was working towards isn’t cheap.

”About $25,000 is what we’re expecting for the first two walls — we’re still waiting to hear back from the artist to get an exact number," Palmer said.

"Allison had a really big goal this year, and was going to aim for all four walls in the clinic, so, I'm cutting it down to about two.”

Back in the Spring, Allison was able to see the finished product of the last mural she raised money for.

Seeing the butterfly mural in the Healing Garden at McLane Children's again, her friend has a message for Allison.

”I’m just so grateful for the time that we all had with you,” Palmer said.

“I really hope that we can continue to make you proud as your friends and as your community — to just continue on your legacy.”

Allison planned to have all four walls in the lobby done — her friends are starting with just two for now, but will do more if there is enough community support.