Former Kempner mayor arrested for assaulting family member: Police

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Keith Lanard Harvey, 51, was arrested on criminal charges by police around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, police told 25 News.

Authorities said that the former Kempner mayor was arrested on charges related to assault of a family member, indecent assault and interfering with an emergency call. All of which are Class A misdemeanors.

Harvey was booked into the Lampasas County Jail around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Harvey served as Kempner mayor from 2019 to 2021, where a hostile work environment was reported after a string of resignations at City Hall.

After filing for a second term, he was defeated by Mayor John "J.W." Wilkerson.