Flu-like illnesses rise among younger people in Texas

WACO, Texas — Texas state health leaders are seeing more children with flu-like illinesses.

As of last week, Texas Health and Human Services reported 51,935 patients had influenza-like illnesses — most of those cases were in the category of five to 24 years of age.

Dr. Van Wehmeyer is a family medicine physician and the director of family medicine with Baylor Scott and White Waco Clinic.

"Here in the office, in the ER, is basically a collection of about five or six viruses," Dr. Wehmeyer said.

Those viruses include some that we're already familiar with, like COVID-19, flu, RSV and other flu-like illnesses.

“For parents, it’s just kind of almost 'Get through them' — it’s almost like you’re going to get one of those viruses in your household" Dr. Wehmeyer said.

He also says there have not been a whole lot of people going to the hospital because of these virus so far.

He encourages Texans to stay home if you have a fever, wear a mask inside buildings if you want, and to continue to wash your hands to help avoid getting any of these viruses and to help prevent spreading them.

Dr. Wehmeyer says the U.S. health leaders are monitoring viruses across the globe right now, especially in Europe and China.

"The World Health Organization is looking into China a little bit more with a questionable eye to just make sure that we’re getting enough data, and true data to make a good presumption this is actually what’s going on.”