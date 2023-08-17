Fire in San Saba County after plastic and petroleum storage ignites

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters in San Saba County responded to a fire that started across from a pecan plant on state Highway 190 on Thursday afternoon.

According to San Saba Emergency Management Coordinator Marsha Hardy, the fire started when plastic and petroleum in storage ignited due to the heat.

Killeen Hazmat responded and is currently monitoring the situation.

Hardy confirmed one firefighter was treated by EMS on-scene but was not transported.

The fire is out, but crews remain to ensure flames don't start up again.