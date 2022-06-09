Feed the Need: 25 News partners with local pantries, donations needed

25 News is partnering with multiple food pantries across Central Texas for the annual Feed the Need Summer Drive.

During the summer when school is no longer in session, many of the less fortunate struggle to provide for their families and rely on local food pantries.

25 News is partnering with pantries all over Central Texas to help assist those in need. Both Shepherd's Heart in Waco and Killeen Food Care Center in Bell County spoke to our reporters about the day-to-day operations with the recent rising costs seen throughout the country.

Helping Hands Ministry and Operation Feeding Temple are additional pantries participating in the summer food drive.

The drive ends June 17. Donations to support can be made at 25cares.com.